LONDON, July 8 European shares headed for a higher open on
Wednesday, mirroring gains on Wall Street, after euro zone members gave Greece
until the end of the week to come up with a proposal for sweeping reforms in
return for loans.
Under a timetable agreed by the 19 leaders of the common currency area,
Greece will submit on Wednesday a formal request for a two-year loan programme,
with a first list of reform commitments to be spelled out in greater detail on
Thursday. French President Francois Hollande said the European Central Bank
would ensure that Greek banks had the minimum necessary liquidity to stay afloat
until Sunday.
"The Europeans last night set the framework around which potential progress
can be achieved over the next few days. Whether the Greek side is prepared to
accept this remains an open question," Deutsche Bank said in a note. "The future
of Greece's position in the euro zone is likely to be decided by the end of the
week."
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 index, Germany's DAX,
France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 were 0.2 to 0.6 percent
higher by 0609 GMT.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed 1.6 percent lower in the
previous session, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 2.1 percent.
However, U.S. stocks ended higher after a choppy session on Tuesday, as a
rebound in U.S. oil prices helped offset concerns about a slowdown in China and
the Greek debt crisis.
Commodity stocks will be in focus after Asian shares slipped to a 1-1/2-year
low on Wednesday as Chinese stocks struggled to pull out of a tailspin. The drop
in China extended a correction that has clipped 30 percent off Chinese shares
since mid-June, threatening a new blow to the country's already slowing economy
despite a slew of market support steps from Beijing.
In Britain, Finance Minister George Osborne, fresh from May's election
victory, will say later in the day how he plans to reshape the economy by
chopping welfare spending, easing the tax bill for workers and tackling some of
the biggest challenges facing the recovery.
COMPANY NEWS
NOVARTIS VX>
The Swiss drugmaker won U.S. approval for its keenly awaited new heart
failure drug Entresto earlier than expected, boosting hopes for a medicine
tipped by analysts to reap billions of dollars in annual sales.
SODEXO
The French catering, facilities management and vouchers group lowered its
annual sales goal on Wednesday, blaming a more difficult economic climate in
Latin America and Europe, but maintained its profit growth goal.
BARCLAYS
Barclays said Chief Executive Antony Jenkins was to leave, with its chairman
John McFarlane taking over executive duties, after the board decided new
leadership was required to take the bank forward.
SANOFI
Consumer watchdog Public Citizen said it petitioned U.S. health regulators
to withdraw approval of Sanofi's Seprafilm and order a recall, saying the
surgical implant has been associated with side effects including death.
Separately, the French pharmaceutical maker will carry out further clinical
trials of two potential malaria treatments developed in a partnership with
non-profit organisation Medicines for Malaria.
SYNGENTA
Monsanto believes offering a higher break-up fee to Syngenta if its
$45 billion takeover approach does not go ahead would be counterproductive,
Chief Executive Hugh Grant told a Swiss newspaper.
FIAT, UBS
Ferrari SpA, the luxury car unit being spun off by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
, has picked UBS Group AG to help manage its initial
public offering in New York this year, Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Separately, Fiat Chrysler and tractor manufacturer CNH Industrial
signed a four-year labour deal for workers in Italy on Tuesday, in a sign of
improving relations with unions.
VIVENDI
The board of Societe d'Edition de Canal Plus (SECP) is recommending
shareholders tender their shares after Vivendi raised the price of its public
tender offer to 8 euros from 7.60 euros.
GVC, BWIN.PARTY
Sports betting and gaming company GVC Holdings Plc has offered to buy bigger
rival Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc for about 900 million pounds ($1.39
billion), the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
INSURERS
German insurers on Tuesday welcomed moves by the EU insurance watchdog to
lower hurdles on infrastructure investments but said stronger action was needed
to smooth the financing of projects such as roads, pipelines and wind farms.
BANKS
Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd said on Wednesday it
has offered to buy unlisted German bank Hauck & Aufhaeuser Privatbankiers KGaA
(H&A) for up to 210 million euros ($231.17 million), aiming to boost its
services in Europe.
German property and public investment lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB)
said it still aimed to float its shares on the stock exchange,
undeterred by market turmoil, setting the price range for its initial public
offering (IPO) at between 10.75 euros and 12.75 euros.
BOUYGUES
A French court on Tuesday fined Bouygues Travaux Publics (TP), part of
French construction group Bouygues BOUY.PA, 25,000 euros ($27,370) for employing
undeclared foreign workers on the construction site of the EPR nuclear reactor
at Flamanville in Normandy.
RIO TINTO
Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it was looking to lift its market share in North
America and the Asia-Pacific region after revamping its Kitimat aluminium
smelter in western Canada to produce nearly 50 percent more metal.
IBERDROLA
Spanish power group Iberdrola will set out a new proposal for its $3 billion
takeover of U.S. firm UIL Holdings, the two companies said on Tuesday, as they
seek to address objections raised by a Connecticut antitrust watchdog.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
Royal Dutch Shell Plc's icebreaker vessel Fennica returned to the Dutch
Harbor in Alaska with a small breech in the hull, raising concerns about the
company's plan to resume drilling in the Arctic later this month.
TULLOW OIL
State-run Ghana Gas Company has shut down its Atuabo gas processing plant
due to an unexpected disruption of gas supplies from the offshore Jubilee field
operated by Tullow Oil, the plant's director said on Tuesday.
BARRY CALLEBAUT
Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut on Wednesday reported a 7.6 percent
year-on-year rise in nine-month sales revenue and maintained its mid-term
targets.
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q2 2015 Alcoa Inc
MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
1100 US Mortgage Market Index
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)