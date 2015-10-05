LONDON, Oct 5 European stocks were seen opening higher on Monday, helped by gains on Asian and U.S equity markets overnight. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 113-115 points, or 1.8-1.9 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening up by 148-157 points, or 1.5-1.6 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was expected to open up by 77-81 points, or 1.7-1.8 percent higher. Portuguese shares could also come under the spotlight, after Portugal's Portugal's centre-right government on Sunday won an election that was a test of its tough austerity stance, although its failure to win a majority in parliament raises the prospect of political uncertainty. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0512 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,951.36 1.43 % 27.54 NIKKEI 18,003.02 1.57 % 277.89 EUR/USD 1.1238 0.26 % 0.0029 USD/JPY 119.91 0.02 % 0.0200 10-YR US TSY 1.981 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.517 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,135.11 -0.23 % -$2.63 US CRUDE $45.76 0.48 % 0.22 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as weak US jobs dampen prospects of near-term Fed hike > US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher in sharp turnaround > Nikkei rises amid signs of progress in Trans-Pacific Partnership talks > TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise on weak U.S. jobs data > FOREX-Dollar nurses losses after downbeat jobs report > PRECIOUS-Gold retains sharp gains after sluggish U.S. jobs data > METALS-London copper climbs in holiday-thinned trade as dollar dims > Oil up as Russia ready to talk with producers, US rig count drops (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)