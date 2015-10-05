(Adds company news items) LONDON, Oct 5 European stocks were seen opening higher on Monday, helped by gains on Asian and U.S equity markets overnight. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 113-115 points, or 1.8-1.9 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening up by 148-157 points, or 1.5-1.6 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was expected to open up by 77-81 points, or 1.7-1.8 percent higher. Portuguese shares could also come under the spotlight, after Portugal's Portugal's centre-right government on Sunday won an election that was a test of its tough austerity stance, although its failure to win a majority in parliament raises the prospect of political uncertainty. Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho would be the first leader in Europe to be re-elected after imposing hardships on voters under international bailout packages that followed the start of the sovereign debt crisis in 2009. Yet a minority government could unnerve investors in the Iberian country of 10 million. Not one minority administration has survived a full term in Portugal since the 1974 overthrow of the fascist regime installed by dictator Antonio Salazar. On the mergers and acquisition front, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said it had withdrawn its 7.9 billion euro ($8.9 billion) offer for German potash producer K+S, citing a decline in global commodity and equity markets and a lack of engagement by K+S management. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0529 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,951.36 1.43 % 27.54 NIKKEI 18,033.85 1.74 % 308.72 EUR/USD 1.1234 0.22 % 0.0025 USD/JPY 119.97 0.07 % 0.0800 10-YR US TSY 1.984 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.517 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,134.55 -0.28 % -$3.19 US CRUDE $45.82 0.61 % 0.28 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as weak US jobs dampen prospects of near-term Fed hike > US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher in sharp turnaround > Nikkei rises amid signs of progress in Trans-Pacific Partnership talks > TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise on weak U.S. jobs data > FOREX-Dollar nurses losses after downbeat jobs report > PRECIOUS-Gold retains sharp gains after sluggish U.S. jobs data > METALS-London copper climbs in holiday-thinned trade as dollar dims > Oil up as Russia ready to talk with producers, US rig count drops COMPANY NEWS: CREDIT SUISSE : Credit Suisse's Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam will announce plans this month to decentralise the bank's global operations in a strategy shift that will boost its presence in Asia and cut jobs in Zurich, the Schweiz am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday. EDF /HINKLEY POINT: The two Chinese companies expected to help finance the Hinkley Point nuclear plant in Britain are only willing to take a 30 percent stake in the project, the Times reported on Saturday, in a blow to the site's owner EDF. K+S : Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said it had withdrawn its 7.9 billion euro ($8.9 billion) offer for German potash producer K+S, citing a decline in global commodity and equity markets and a lack of engagement by K+S management. PRUDENTIAL PLC : British insurer Prudential PLC may shift its headquarters from London to Asia to escape new European Union regulations, the Sunday Times reported citing people familiar with the matter. RCS : Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup said on Sunday it had agreed to sell its book publishing unit to rival Arnoldo Mondadori Editore for 127.5 million euros ($143 million). ROLLS ROYCE : Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC may announce a reduction of 400 management jobs in its marine division this week, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. TELENOR : Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor wants to sell its 33-percent stake in Vimpelcom and is considering all options, it said on Monday. THALES : Australia said on Monday it would buy 1,100 light armoured vehicles from French defence and electronics firm Thales SA for A$1.3 billion ($917 million). VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen's supervisory board will hold an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday at which finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch is expected to be appointed as new head of the 20-member controlling panel, two sources said on Sunday. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)