LONDON Oct 6 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 27 points, or 0.4 percent higher, Germany's DAX to open 45 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open up 22 points, or 0.6 percent higher.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0600 DE Industrial Orders

0700 GB Halifax house prices

0715 CH CPI

1230 CA Trade data

1230 US International trade

1255 US Redbook

1400 CA Ivey PMI

(Reporting by Alistair Smout)