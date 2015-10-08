(Adds company news items) LONDON, Oct 8 European stocks were seen steadying on Thursday after a four-day winning run. Financial spreadbetters gave a range for Britain's FTSE 100 from opening down by 2 points to opening up by 9 points, or flat to 0.1 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening flat to up by 10 points, or 0.1 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was seen up by 4-11 points, or 0.1-0.2 percent higher. Chinese stocks surged on Thursday after a week-long break as they tried catching up to a global rally, while most regional markets stepped back with Japanese equities hitting the skids on weak data. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.1 percent on Wednesday to record its fourth straight session of gains. Deutsche Bank shares could be in focus after the company said in a statement late on Wednesday that it was bracing for a record pre-tax loss of 6 billion euros ($6.8 billion) in the third quarter. The Bank of England is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at a record low of 0.5 percent on Thursday, while the European Central Bank (ECB) should publish minutes from its September meeting which could give clues on whether or not the ECB is planning to ease monetary policy further. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0534 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,995.83 0.8 % 15.91 NIKKEI 18,178.20 -0.79 % -144.78 EUR/USD 1.1255 0.18 % 0.0020 USD/JPY 119.85 -0.13 % -0.1500 10-YR US TSY 2.040 -- -0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND 0.594 -- 0.00 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,142.20 -0.24 % -$2.80 US CRUDE $47.94 0.27 % 0.13 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia flags but China stocks surge in catch-up after long break > US STOCKS-S&P 500 reaches three-week high as health stocks rally > Nikkei flat as weak machinery orders data dims mood > TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall on global central bank confidence > FOREX-Dollar gets lift from higher U.S. yields > PRECIOUS-Gold, silver slide as China returns from holiday > METALS-London copper dips; Shanghai jumps after holiday break > Oil rebounds, shrugging off U.S. stockpile build COMPANY NEWS: DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank is bracing for a record pre-tax loss of 6 billion euros ($6.8 billion) in the third quarter, as new boss John Cryan is drawing a line under his predecessor's performance. EDF : The utility said it issued $4.75 billion via a senior bond in five tranches with maturity ranging from 5 to 40 years FIAT CHRYSLER : Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the United Auto Workers said on Thursday they had reached a new tentative four-year labor agreement that averted a threatened strike of the automaker's U.S. operations. INSURERS: Germany plans to no longer put legal limits on the interest rates that life insurance firms guarantee their customers for the duration of their policy as the financial stability tool will be replaced by new European risk capital rules. OHL : Spanish builder and toll-road operator OHL on Wednesday said its main shareholder would likely sell down its stake ahead of a planned 1 billion euro ($1.12 billion) share issue that will be carried out at a highly-discounted price. SANOFI : Genzyme, the rare disease unit of French drug company Sanofi, said on Thursday five-year investigational data from the extension study of its medication Lemtrada, sold in Europe and the United States, had shown positive results for patients with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis. VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen AG has withdrawn its U.S. certification application for some model year 2016 vehicles over a software feature that should have been disclosed to regulators as an auxiliary emissions control device, the company's U.S. chief said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)