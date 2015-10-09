LONDON, Oct 9 European shares were expected to open higher on Friday, with IG predicting Britain's FTSE 100 to rise 51 points, or up 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 103 points, or 1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 47 points, or 1 percent. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0520 GMT: S&P 500 2,013.43 0.88 % 17.6 NIKKEI 18394.48 1.4 % 253.31 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 426 1.85 % 7.74 EUR/USD 1.1285 0.06 % 0.0007 USD/JPY 119.98 0.06 % 0.0700 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.095 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.593 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,146.96 0.74 % $8.40 US CRUDE $50.50 2.16 % 1.07 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)