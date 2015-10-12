LONDON, Oct 12 European stocks were seen opening steady on Monday, after marking their best weekly gain since January last Friday. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 17-18 points, or 0.3 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen opening up by 9 points, or 0.1 percent higher while France's CAC 40 was seen down by 6 points, or 0.1 percent lower. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0523 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,014.89 0.07 % 1.46 EUR/USD 1.1373 0.17 % 0.0019 USD/JPY 120.16 -0.07 % -0.0900 10-YR US TSY 2.090 -- 0.00 YLD 10-YR BUND 0.614 -- -0.01 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,158.00 0.08 % $0.87 US CRUDE $49.99 0.73 % 0.36 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend an October rally; dollar slips > US STOCKS-Wall St. ekes out small gain to cap strongest week of year > TREASURIES-Longer-dated U.S. bonds rise on 2015 rate-hike view > FOREX-Dollar languishes near 3-week lows; Aussie at 7-week highs > PRECIOUS-Gold near 7-week high as traders see delay in US rate hike > METALS-London copper steady, zinc holds gains on supply cut > Oil prices rise on lower U.S. rig count; China data eyed (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)