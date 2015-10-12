(Adds futures prices, company news items) LONDON, Oct 12 European equity futures were steady on Monday, with the region's stock markets having marked their best weekly gain since January last Friday. Futures on the Euro STOXX 50 dipped 0.1 percent, while futures for Germany's DAX were flat. Futures on Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.3 percent. Shares in Glencore could come into focus after the mining and trading giant said it planned to sell copper mines in Australia and Chile to reduce its debt pile, while a source told Reuters that AB InBev could raise its offer for rival SAB Miller. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.4 percent on Friday, to record its biggest weekly gain since January. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0622 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,014.89 0.07 % 1.46 EUR/USD 1.1364 0.09 % 0.0010 USD/JPY 120.14 -0.09 % -0.1100 10-YR US TSY 2.090 -- 0.00 YLD 10-YR BUND 0.609 -- -0.01 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,165.30 0.71 % $8.17 US CRUDE $49.96 0.66 % 0.33 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend an October rally; dollar slips > US STOCKS-Wall St. ekes out small gain to cap strongest week of year > TREASURIES-Longer-dated U.S. bonds rise on 2015 rate-hike view > FOREX-Dollar languishes near 3-week lows; Aussie at 7-week highs > PRECIOUS-Gold near 7-week high as traders see delay in US rate hike > METALS-London copper steady, zinc holds gains on supply cut > Oil prices rise on lower U.S. rig count; China data eyed COMPANY NEWS: AB INBEV /SAB MILLER : Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev may raise its takeover offer for SABMiller ahead of Wednesday's bid deadline, a source close to the matter said on Sunday. AIRBUS : France and Saudi Arabia are to agree big aerospace contracts when French Prime Minister Manuel Valls visits the kingdom on Tuesday, sources close to the matter said on Sunday. AXFOOD : Swedish food retailer Axfood said on Monday sales and operating profit in the third quarter had exceeded its own expectations. CREDIT SUISSE : Swiss bank Credit Suisse could cut up to 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.08 billion) in costs as part of a revamp that new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam will announce this month, the Schweiz am Sonntag paper reported. FERRARI/FIAT : Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari expects its U.S. initial public offering to be priced in a range of between $48 and $52 per share, which could value the company at up to $9.8 billion, it said. GLENCORE : Glencore said on Monday it plans to sell copper mines in Australia and Chile as the mining and trading company aims to reduce its debt pile. HSBC : A senior player in HSBC's push to improve the way it polices transactions for criminal activity left the British bank late last month, creating a possible gap in leadership as it seeks to satisfy compliance demands from U.S. regulators and the U.S. Department of Justice. LAFARGEHOLCIM : LafargeHolcim on Monday replaced its chief financial officer with an executive from medical technology and electronics maker Philips as the cement giant reshapes its leadership under new CEO Eric Olsen. PHILIPS : Philips NV said on Monday it has appointed Abhijit Bhattacharya as chief financial office, effective immediately, succeeding the departing Ron Wirahadiraksa. PROSIEBENSAT.1 : German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said it was buying Swedish online travel agency Etraveli Holding AB from private equity firm Segulah IV LP in a deal valued at around 235 million euros ($267 million). TESCO : Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket chain, has revamped its price-matching scheme to give shoppers instant reductions on branded goods at the till, the latest shot to be fired in the current price war. UBI : Italian cooperative bank UBI is talking to domestic rival Banco Popolare among others about a possible tie-up after a government reform of the sector that is expected to spur a wave of mergers between the country's lenders. UTILITIES: Shares in Germany's biggest utilities E.ON and RWE rose in pre-market trading after passing a stress test of their nuclear provisions. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)