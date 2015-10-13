(Adds company news item)

MILAN Oct 13 European stocks were seen marginally lower on Tuesday, following losses in Asia and slight gains at Wall Street overnight.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50 dipped 0.4 percent, while futures for Germany's DAX were down 0.3 percent. Futures on Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.1 percent.

Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev and SAB Miller should be in the spotlight after they said on Tuesday they had agreed terms for a takeover, with the world's largest brewer set to pay 44 pounds per share in cash for its smaller rival. SABMiller shares closed at 36.22 pounds on Monday.

Europe's biggest software maker SAP is seen opening higher after reporting a higher-than-expected 19 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, excluding special items due to growth in its mature markets.

Asian shares stepped back from two-month highs on Tuesday and commodity currencies retreated as a big fall in oil prices triggered profit-taking, though fading expectations of an imminent U.S. rate hike lent some support.

On Monday, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.17 percent and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was 0.09 percent lower.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

Edenred Q3 sales

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :

Intel Corp Q3 earnings

JP Morgan Q3 earnings

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0600 DE CPI FINAL SEPT

0600 DE WHOLESALE PRICE INDEX SEPT

0715 CH PRODUCER/IMPORT PRICE SEPT

0830 GB CPI, RPI SEPT

0900 DE ZEW OCT

> Asian shares slip from 2-month high, oil regroups after slide > Wall St ends up slightly as focus turns to earnings > Nikkei falls on profit-taking, led by oil shares; Sharp soars on investment news > The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday for Columbus Day holiday > Yen edges higher as Fed uncertainty pressures dollar > Gold drops from 3-month high on profit taking > London copper takes breather from rally; stimulus hopes support > Oil up on bargain-hunting, but gains capped by stockpile forecast

COMPANY NEWS:

The U.S. Justice Department is probing allegations that Anheuser-Busch InBev is seeking to curb competition in the beer market by buying distributors, making it harder for fast-growing craft brewers to get their products on store shelves, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Europe's biggest software maker on Tuesday reported a 19 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, excluding special items due to growth in its mature markets, beating the most optimistic estimate among 14 analysts.

Volkswagen wants to extract 3 billion euros in price cuts from its suppliers to help mitigate the costs of an emissions scandal that has rocked the company, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

Volkswagen first sold cars in Britain equipped with software that could cheat emissions tests in 2008, its UK boss said on Monday, but he shed little light on the root cause of the scandal.

German automotive wiring systems maker Leoni said on Monday that it would not reach a 2015 earnings target and lowered its 2016 outlook, citing the weaker performance of its wiring systems division.

The luxury goods industry leader posted a mixed set of third-quarter revenue figures that revealed a strong rebound in cognac sales, particularly in China, but a slowdown at its key fashion and leather business. The company holds a conference call at 1300 GMT.

The operator of Paris' Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports forecast that core profit would rise by as much as two-fifths over the next five years as demand for air travel continues to grow.

Three consortia, including one involving Deutsche Bank, have submitted bids to buy 13 billion pounds of former Northern Rock loans being sold by the British government, several people familiar with the matter said.

Britain's third largest bank is close to naming former JPMorgan Chase banker Jes Staley as chief executive, a move that could signal a renewed focus on the investment banking division that had been pared back under previous CEO Antony Jenkins.

The British government said on Monday it would sell the remainder of its stake in Royal Mail, bringing to an end its ownership of a postal service that it started privatising in controversial fashion in 2013.

The recruitment company reported growth in its business during the third quarter. It also said its chairman would step down.

The logistics company expects its operating margin this year to meet or exceed 5 percent, it said on presentation slides accompanying nine-month results. Nine-month earnings rose 6.7 percent to 512 million Swiss francs despite negative currency effects. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)