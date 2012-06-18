NEW YORK, June 18 The Federal Reserve on Monday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing May 2013 through November 2013, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to sell $8 billion to $8.75 billion of the Treasuries on Monday.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" - a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs. The program is set to expire at the end of June.