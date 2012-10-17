Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
NEW YORK Oct 17 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing March 2015 through May 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.
The Fed previously said it intended to sell $7 billion to $8 billion of short-dated Treasuries on Wednesday.
The sale was part of the Fed's "Operation Twist" stimulus program - a program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.