NEW YORK, Feb 6 Below are the results of the Federal
Reserve's purchase of Treasuries on Monday, as posted on the New York Federal
Reserve's web site.
Operation Date: 02/06/2012
Operation Type: Outright Coupon Purchase
Release Time: 10:11 AM
Close Time: 11:00 AM
Settlement Date: 02/07/2012
Maturity/Call Date Range: 02/15/2036 - 11/15/2041
Total Par Amt Accepted (mlns) : $1,813
Total Par Amt Submitted (mlns) : $4,859
Inclusions:
CUSIP IDSecurity Description
Par Amt
Accepted ($)
912810FT0
T
04.500 02/15/36
187,000,000
912810PT9
T
04.750 02/15/37
199,000,000
912810PW2
T
04.375 02/15/38
3,000,000
912810PX0
T
04.500 05/15/38
3,000,000
912810QA9
T
03.500 02/15/39
0
912810QB7
T
04.250 05/15/39
101,000,000
912810QC5
T
04.500 08/15/39
161,000,000
912810QD3
T
04.375 11/15/39
116,000,000
912810QE1
T
04.625 02/15/40
88,000,000
912810QH4
T
04.375 05/15/40
76,000,000
912810QK7
T
03.875 08/15/40
392,000,000
912810QL5
T
04.250 11/15/40
123,000,000
912810QN1
T
04.750 02/15/41
156,000,000
912810QQ4
T
04.375 05/15/41
208,000,000
912810QS0
T
03.750 08/15/41
0
912810QT8
T
03.125 11/15/41
0
Exclusions:
CUSIP IDSecurity Description
912810PU6
T
05.000 05/15/37