NEW YORK Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday was selling on the open market Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing July 2012 through January 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously had said it intends to sell $1 billion to $1.5 billion of the TIPS.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.