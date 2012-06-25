NEW YORK, June 25 The Federal Reserve on Monday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing March 2014 through October 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to sell $8 billion to $8.75 billion of the Treasuries on Monday.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" - a program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.