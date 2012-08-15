UPDATE 1-New York City curb on sex shops is constitutional -NY top court
* Zoning restrictions meant to enhance quality of life (Adds New York City, industry executive's comments)
NEW YORK Aug 15 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday was selling on the open market U.S. Treasuries maturing February 2014 through August 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.
The Fed previously said it intended to sell $7 billion to $8 billion of short-dated Treasuries on Wednesday.
The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" - a program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
* Zoning restrictions meant to enhance quality of life (Adds New York City, industry executive's comments)
June 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday: ** Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in talks to sell its Bausch & Lomb unit's surgical products business to Germany's Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bloomberg reported.