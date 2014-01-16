BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
NEW YORK Jan 16 The Federal Reserve on Thursday bought $1.39 billion of U.S. Treasuries maturing May 2038 through August 2043 as part of its economic stimulus program, the New York Fed said on its website.
Dealers submitted a total of $5.989 billion of Treasuries for the purchase.
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
* Board ratified appropriation of 3.0 billion pesos of retained earnings for capital expenditures and asset acquisitions during 2017-2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: