NEW YORK Nov 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday was selling on the open market Treasuries maturing November 2013 through February 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist", a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)