NEW YORK Nov 21 The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Monday was selling on the open market Treasuries maturing
February 2012 through July 2012, the New York Fed said on its
website.
The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program,
dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends
the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid
to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
The sale was the first of two the Fed has scheduled for
Monday. The central bank is scheduled to sell more Treasuries
on Monday afternoon.
