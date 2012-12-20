NEW YORK Dec 20 The Federal Reserve has canceled the sale of shorter-dated U.S. Treasury debt that was tentatively scheduled for Dec. 27 as part of the central bank's "Operation Twist" stimulus program, the New York Fed said on its website on Thursday.

The New York Fed said the sale was "no longer necessary."

The Twist program, under which the Fed is extending the maturity of its Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs, is scheduled to end at the end of December.

The Fed on Thursday sold on the open market $7.421 billion of U.S. Treasuries maturing December 2015 through January 2016. The cancellation of the Dec. 27 sale means the Thursday sale was the last scheduled sale under Twist.

Three more purchase operations are scheduled before the end of the year.

Earlier this month the Fed said that as of next year it will purchase longer-term Treasuries at an initial rate of $45 billion per month in a further effort to stimulate the economy.

The Fed is already purchasing $40 billion per month of mortgage-backed securities in an open-ended program known as QE3.