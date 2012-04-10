Tel Aviv bourse to remove hurdles for new members
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
NEW YORK, April 10 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday bought on the open market $1.843 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through May 2041, the New York Fed said on its website.
A total of $5.448 billion was submitted for the purchase.
The Fed is scheduled to again buy longer-dated Treasuries on Tuesday afternoon.
The purchases are part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" - a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
DUBAI/DOHA June 11 Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait said on Sunday as it tried to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years.