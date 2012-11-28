NEW YORK Nov 28 The New York Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it will conduct a series of small-value reverse repurchase agreements beginning Nov. 29 as a test to support any eventual reserve draining operations directed by the Federal Open Market Committee.

"The operations have been designed to have no material impact on the availability of reserves or on market rates. Specifically, the aggregate amount of outstanding reverse repo transactions will be very small relative to the level of excess reserves, and the transactions will be conducted at current market rates," the New York Fed said in a statement.

The operations do not represent any change in monetary policy, the New York Fed said.