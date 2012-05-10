UPDATE 1-Venture capitalist DST Global sees $4 trln of new internet firms by 2025
* DST was early investor in Alibaba, Facebook, Twitter (Adds comments on China, Xiaomi)
NEW YORK May 10 The Federal Reserve on Thursday sold $8.636 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from October 2013 through January 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.
A total of $45.952 billion of Treasuries were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.
The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
* DST was early investor in Alibaba, Facebook, Twitter (Adds comments on China, Xiaomi)
TAIPEI, June 9 Reuters plans to drop daily reports on Taiwan stocks and foreign investor activity. They will be replaced with BUZZ items based on significant moves and a monthly table on foreign investor activity. Please send any queries to [Ataipei.Newsroom@Allreleases.Net] Taiwan stocks stayed flat on Friday ahead of the weekend as early bargain-hunting lost steam in a world of ongoing uncertainties. The U.K. elections seemed to leave no single party with a clear claim