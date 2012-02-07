UPDATE 2-Jeff Immelt to retire as GE CEO, Flannery to succeed
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
NEW YORK Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday sold on the open market $1.33 billion of Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing July 2012 through January 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.
A total of $7.663 billion of TIPS were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.
The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
* Hamilton lane incorporated reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results