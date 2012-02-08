BRIEF-Dongxing Securities to issue 2.4 bln yuan bonds
Further company coverage: http://bit.ly/2rQuLwy ($1 = 6.7972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW YORK Feb 8 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday sold on the open market $8.603 billion of Treasuries maturing June 2013 through November 2013, the New York Fed said on its website.
A total of $52.339 billion of Treasuries were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.
The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
* RBI sets minimum tenor and maximum coupon for offshore rupee bonds