NEW YORK, March 29 The Federal Reserve said on
Thursday it was selling Treasuries with maturities ranging from
July 15, 2014 to March 15, 2015, the New York Fed on its
website.
The Fed previously said it intended to sell $8 billion to
to $8.75 billion in Treasuries on Thursday.
In recent years, the Fed's policy making group, the Federal
Open Market Committee, has directed the Fed's Open Market Desk
to change the size or the composition of the System Open Market
Account (SOMA) Treasury portfolio in order to influence
longer-term interest rates and support broader financial
conditions.
Thursday's sale is part of the Fed's latest stimulus
program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that
extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings
to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.(Ellen Freilich; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)