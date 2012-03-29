NEW YORK, March 29 The Federal Reserve said on Thursday it was selling Treasuries with maturities ranging from July 15, 2014 to March 15, 2015, the New York Fed on its website.

The Fed previously said it intended to sell $8 billion to to $8.75 billion in Treasuries on Thursday.

In recent years, the Fed's policy making group, the Federal Open Market Committee, has directed the Fed's Open Market Desk to change the size or the composition of the System Open Market Account (SOMA) Treasury portfolio in order to influence longer-term interest rates and support broader financial conditions.

Thursday's sale is part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.(Ellen Freilich; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)