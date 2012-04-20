BRIEF-Bank of Astana launches IPO
* SAID ON THURSDAY ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO LAUNCH PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE BANK'S COMMON SHARES ON THE KAZAKHSTAN STOCK EXCHANGFE (KASE)
NEW YORK, April 20 The Federal Reserve on Friday sold $8.63 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from February 2014 through May 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.
A total of $53.691 billion of Treasuries were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.
The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
* May 2017 retail segment otc trading volume $219.5 billion versus $223.4 billion