NEW YORK Nov 21 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday sold on the open market $8.531 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2012 through July 2012, the New York Fed said on its website.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

The sale was the first of two the Fed has scheduled for Monday. The central bank is scheduled to sell more Treasuries on Monday afternoon.

