NEW YORK Feb 29 The U.S. Federal Reserve will buy about $44 billion of Treasuries in 15 operations from Mar. 2 through Mar. 30, and will sell about $43 billion of Treasuries in six operations from Mar. 1 through Mar. 29, the New York Fed said on Wednesday on its website.

The operations are part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist," a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's U.S. Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs. The central bank has said the current program will last through June.

The Fed will release its next schedule of buying and selling under Operation Twist on Mar. 30.