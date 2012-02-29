NEW YORK Feb 29 The U.S. Federal Reserve
will buy about $44 billion of Treasuries in 15 operations from
Mar. 2 through Mar. 30, and will sell about $43 billion of
Treasuries in six operations from Mar. 1 through Mar. 29, the
New York Fed said on Wednesday on its website.
The operations are part of the Fed's latest stimulus
program, dubbed "Operation Twist," a $400 billion program that
extends the maturity of the central bank's U.S. Treasuries
holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term
borrowing costs. The central bank has said the current program
will last through June.
The Fed will release its next schedule of buying and selling
under Operation Twist on Mar. 30.