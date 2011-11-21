Egypt central bank says removes foreign currency transfer limit
CAIRO, June 14 Egypt's central bank said on Wednesday that it was removing limits on international currency transfers.
NEW YORK Nov 21 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday sold on the open market $8.63 billion of Treasuries maturing March 2014 through November 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.
The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
Earlier on Monday the Fed sold $8.531 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2012 through July 2012.
June 14 China's securities regulator has tightened registration rules for Hong Kong-focused mutual funds, requiring equity funds with "Hong Kong" in their names to invest at least 80 percent of their non-cash assets in the Chinese territory's stocks.