NEW YORK Nov 21 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday sold on the open market $8.63 billion of Treasuries maturing March 2014 through November 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

Earlier on Monday the Fed sold $8.531 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2012 through July 2012.

