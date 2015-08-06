BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange says EG Holding sells stake in Prime Holding For Financial Investments
* EG Holding sells 7.2 million shares of Prime Holding For Financial Investments to Sum Investmnets for EGP 36 million Source :(http://bit.ly/2qHsvo6)
NEW YORK Aug 6 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.14 percent for a third day on Wednesday, according to Federal Reserve data.
The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.10 percent to 0.3125 percent on Wednesday, compared with a range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent on Tuesday, Fed data released on Thursday showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* EG Holding sells 7.2 million shares of Prime Holding For Financial Investments to Sum Investmnets for EGP 36 million Source :(http://bit.ly/2qHsvo6)
LONDON, May 4 HSBC's deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the U.S. Department of Justice may impact the bank's ability to repatriate some $8 billion in capital the lender has 'trapped' in the country, its finance director said on Thursday.