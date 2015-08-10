NEW YORK Aug 10 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.14 percent for a fifth day on Friday, according to Federal Reserve data.

The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.09 percent to 0.3125 percent on Friday, compared with a range of 0.07 percent to 0.3125 percent on Thursday, Fed data released on Monday showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)