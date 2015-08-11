NEW YORK Aug 11 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.14 percent for a sixth day on Monday, according to Federal Reserve data.

The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.07 percent to 0.3125 percent on Monday, compared with a range of 0.09 percent to 0.3125 percent on Friday, Fed data released on Tuesday showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)