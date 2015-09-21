BRIEF-TPI COMPOSITES INC ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING
* SAYS SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING OF 4.50 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $16.35 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept 21 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.14 percent for a 13th day on Friday, according to Federal Reserve data released Monday.
The average or effective fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.07 percent to 0.31 percent for a second straight session. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* SAYS SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING OF 4.50 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $16.35 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Updates with final prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 11 Latin American currencies strengthened for a second day on Thursday, lifted by higher commodity prices and worldwide weakness in the U.S. dollar. Mexico's peso rose 0.9 percent, and the Colombian peso firmed 0.5 percent, tracking key prices of oil. Oil futures jumped after a drawdown in U.S. inventories and a bigger-than-expected cut in Saudi supplies to Asia. Brazil's real rose over 0.7 percent agains