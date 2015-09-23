DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, Sept 23 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.14 percent for three consecutive weeks on Tuesday, according to Federal Reserve data released Wednesday.
The average or effective fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.08 percent to 0.350 percent on Tuesday, compared with 0.05 percent to 0.350 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.