NEW YORK, Sept 24 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.14 percent for over three straight weeks on Wednesday, according to Federal Reserve data released Thursday.

The average or effective fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.35 percent on Wednesday, compared with 0.08 percent to 0.35 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)