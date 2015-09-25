NEW YORK, Sept 25 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.14 percent for over three weeks on Thursday, according to Federal Reserve data released Friday.

The average or effective fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.08 percent to 0.35 percent on Thursday, compared with 0.05 percent to 0.35 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)