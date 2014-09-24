(Refiles to add dropped word "British" in paragraph 2)
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Sept 23 Recent stirrings of long-dormant
financial market volatility have come in the nick of time for an
industry that has been bleeding revenue and jobs for years, even
though bankers doubt the secular downsizing of the trading world
can be reversed.
The prospect of higher U.S. interest rates, and to a lesser
extent British interest rates, has provided a shot in the arm
for market activity and banks' trading operations since the half
year mark.
Trading in fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC)
has been steadily falling since the 2008 crisis, in large part
thanks to a collapse and convergence of interest rates across
the developed world that has crushed volatility.
Key measures of price volatility - particularly in
currencies, which in large part trade on interest rate
differentials - have sunk this year.
Implied volatility in euro/dollar and dollar/yen, the two
most liquid currency pairs in the world, fell to a record low in
July . U.S. stock market volatility hit a
7-year low and bond volatility languished near recent
depths.
Low volatility limits price swings and narrows bid/offer
spreads, thereby minimizing banks' scope to make money.
Post-crisis regulation such as 'Dodd-Frank' and 'Volcker Rule'
legislation in the United States and Basel III banking reforms
globally also effectively restrict banks' ability to hold, trade
and speculate on fixed income and derivatives.
But volatility has since reversed, lifted by U.S. rate
speculation and a range of geopolitical flare-ups that caught
markets offguard. Treasury bond and FX market volatility rose to
levels not seen since January.
"Fixed income does show like it's showing a few signs of
life. But we're not out of the woods," said Chris Wheeler,
banking analyst at Mediobanca in London.
So far this year, the trading environment has been tough for
banks' FICC operations, which critics sometimes dub
"casino banking" and distinguish from traditional investment
services like underwriting share issues or arranging mergers and
acquisitions.
Reuters data show that of 10 major U.S. and European
investment banks, only Morgan Stanley and Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch raked in higher FICC trading
revenue in the first half of this year compared with the same
period last year.
The other eight saw revenues fall, from Credit Suisse
and Societe Generale's 6 percent decline to
the 23 percent slump at Barclays. The average decline
across the 10 banks was 10 percent.
WHEN THE TREND ISN'T YOUR FRIEND
Major U.S. and European banks will report third-quarter
earnings results from next month. That quarter is usually weak
because it covers the summer months of July and August, leaving
September to make up the shortfall.
Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's argues that while
FICC trading will recover "eventually", revenues will probably
still be between 5 and 10 percent lower this year than last.
But there are encouraging signs as the Fed prepares the
ground for what will be its first rate hike since June 2006,
with the Bank of England to follow a similar path.
Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries have risen more
than 20 basis points so far in September, on track for the
biggest monthly rise this year.
And speculators last week amassed a net short position in
two-year Treasury futures on the Chicago futures exchanges worth
98,610 contracts, the biggest bet in over seven years that
shorter-term U.S. bond yields will rise.
"If you're big in foreign exchange and big in U.S. rates,
you will start to see things pick up throughout the rest of the
year," said Simon Maughan, product specialist at financial-data
supplier OTAS Technologies.
But the drive to cut costs across the industry shows little
sign of easing. Banks are laying off thousands of staff, notably
the thousands of job losses announced by Barclays in May.
In a report published earlier this month, London-based
consulting firm Coalition said the reduction in global FICC
staff during the first half of the year was far bigger than that
seen in banks' equities or investment banking divisions.
Headcount fell 9 percent to around 17,700 from 19,600 in the
same period last year, compared with a two percent fall in
equities and a one percent fall in investment banking. Since the
first half of 2011, FICC staffing has shrunk by more than a
quarter, Coalition said.
The division that has seen the biggest slump in revenue so
far this year, according to Coalition, is G10 foreign exchange
trading, down 35 percent to $2.7 billion. And in the last two
years, G10 rates trading revenue has almost halved to $9.8
billion.
"Costs will continue to be cut, and the challenges on costs
will remain," said the head of rates trading at a bank in
London. "It's premature to envisage a pick up in hiring."
And pay for those lucky enough to hold onto their jobs isn't
rising much, if at all. Options Group, a consultancy, predicts
that average compensation in rates trading will fall this year
by 15 to 20 percent from last year.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Louise Heavens)