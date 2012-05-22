UPDATE 1-Illinois bond prices rise after Thursday's market rout
CHICAGO, June 9 Prices of some Illinois general obligation bonds rose on Friday in U.S. municipal market trading, recouping some of the losses from Thursday's deep drop.
LONDON May 22 The euro zone is more likley to muddle through its current crisis than break up, and requires steps towards a quasi-fiscal union, Fitch Ratings said in a presentation handout on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, June 9 Prices of some Illinois general obligation bonds rose on Friday in U.S. municipal market trading, recouping some of the losses from Thursday's deep drop.
WASHINGTON, June 9 Members of the House Freedom Caucus called on congressional leaders Friday to introduce a formal tax reform proposal by the end of July, and suggested they could support a 2018 budget deal in exchange for adding welfare reform to any tax overhaul.