LONDON Jan 27 Donald Trump's first week in
charge in the United States was the best for bond funds in four
months, a good one for reflation enthusiasts and for emerging
markets, fund flow data shows.
Figures from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML), which
track flows through to Wednesday, showed inflation-sensitive
TIPS U.S. government bond funds notched their 31st inflow of
past 33 weeks.
The money that joined all bond funds amounted to $8.6
billion. Japanese equity funds brought their cumulative
three-week inflows to $8.8 billion and the highest in 16 months,
while materials funds scored their 11th positive week in the
past 12.
"Bottom line: investors continue to position for reflation
via TIPS over munis, HY (high-yield) over gold & Japan over U.S.
equities," BAML's analysts said.
"But the repositioning feels grudging and flows have yet to
show big asset allocation capitulation out of bonds into
stocks."
BAML's view is an 'Icarus trade' where there is "one last
melt-up in risky assets" before the ground rushes up.
The weekly data showed world equities saw a tiny $0.2
billion of net inflows.
A total of $1 billion went into EM equity funds, though,
their best week in three months. U.S. stocks were the main
losers, with 6.3 billion of outflows which was their largest in
four months.
But the data would not have captured the surge since
Wednesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 20,000
points for the first time and Wall Street's other main markets
also hit record highs.
