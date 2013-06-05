NEW YORK, June 5 The dollar hit session lows against the euro and the yen on Wednesday after a report showed fewer private sector jobs were created in May than expected.

Data showed the U.S. private sector added just 135,000 jobs in May, compared with a consensus forecast for an increase of 165,000.

The euro hit session highs against the dollar at $1.3114 after the report and was last at $1.3086, up 0.1 percent. Against the yen, the dollar hit the day's troughs of 99.13 yen and last traded at 99.50, down 0.5 percent.