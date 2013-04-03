NEW YORK, April 3 The dollar fell to session lows against the yen and euro on Wednesday after a report showed the U.S. private sector created far fewer jobs than expected last month.

The ADP national employment report showed private sector jobs grew by 158,000 in March, lower than the consensus forecast of 200,000.

The dollar fell to the day's lows of 93.24 yen after the jobs report from 93.51 yen just before its release. It was last at 93.40, flat on the day. The euro hit session highs of $1.2845 from $1.2827 before the report. It last traded at $1.2835, up 0.1 percent.