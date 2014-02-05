NEW YORK Feb 5 The dollar added to earlier losses against the yen on Wednesday after a report on U.S. private jobs growth fell slightly short of forecast, raising expectations of a disappointing payrolls report due on Friday.

ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. companies added 175,000 workers in January, slightly less than the 180,000 increase forecast by analysts polled by Reuters. The December ADP reading was downgraded to 227,000 from the originally reported 238,000.

The greenback initially trimmed its early losses against the dollar after the release of the ADP figures. It soon resumed its decline against the safehaven Japanese currency and reached a New York session low of 100.77 yen, according to Reuters data.

The dollar last traded at 100.90 yen, down 0.7 percent from late on Tuesday.