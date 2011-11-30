NEW YORK Nov 30 The dollar extended losses against the euro on Wednesday after data showed U.S. private sector jobs increased in November, further fueling the market's appetite for risk.

The ADP National Employment report indicated that U.S. private sector jobs grew by 206,000 this month, compared with a consensus forecast of 130,000.

The euro rose to $1.34650 on trading platform EBS from $1.34370 before the data. It was last at $1.34251, up 0.7 percent on the day.