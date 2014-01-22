- Neal Kimberley is an FX market analyst for Reuters. The
opinions expressed are his own -
By Neal Kimberley
LONDON, Jan 22 The start of the Chinese Lunar
New Year on Jan. 31 may give the Australian dollar a lift
if Chinese investors choose to celebrate the Year of the Horse
by piling into a currency arguably ripe for a rebound.
While such a notion may prompt hoots of derision from
traders in the western hemisphere, the differing qualities of
the 12 years in the Chinese cycle are closely studied by
potential investors in Asia - and this horse has form.
In the Chinese zodiac, the horse, noted for its strength,
lends positive characteristics to the year ahead and may well
elicit a confident approach by Chinese investors across the
world.
Given the rise of China's economic clout, it would be absurd
not to at least consider the possible impact.
In currency terms, the Australian dollar, often seen as a
proxy for a bet on Chinese economic growth since China is the
main market for Australia's commodity exports, would likely be
the beneficiary.
The fact that the market seems well short of the Aussie,
down some 1 percent against the U.S. dollar this year before an
unexpectedly sharp rise in inflation data on Wednesday, argues
for the possibility of a rebound.
Friday's data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission supports that view, indicating a continuing and
material short Aussie/long greenback position.
In recent years, what has proven good for China has often
fed back into heightened investor demand for the Aussie dollar.
And a glance back to 2002, the last Year of the Horse, may
have investors saddling up.
Chinese New Year in 2002 fell on Feb. 12, and the Australian
dollar closed that day at $0.5089, rising to $0.5264 on March 7,
a 3.4 percent rise.
Logically it would be reasonable to expect Chinese investor
confidence showing itself first in the domestic market before
spilling over into a foreign currency, like the Aussie, and the
data is supportive in 2002.
Tracking the Shanghai stock market over that period shows
investors piling into equities as the New Lunar Year began.
The Shanghai Composite Stock Index closed at
1,506.615 on Feb. 8, 2002, its last trading day before the Lunar
New Year holiday began, moving up to 1,613 on March 7, for a
very tasty 7 percent increase.
Of course, 2002 is not 2014, and a further fall in the value
of the Aussie dollar to 85 cents is arguably
justified on economic fundamentals, but currencies do not always
move in straight lines.
And while there are sound economic reasons why stock markets
and indeed the Aussie dollar rallied in February 2002, the fact
that they did rally will merely reinforce the belief in the
Horse effect for those who already give it credence.
With the market short of the Aussie, the currency may be
vulnerable to a correction higher, perhaps back to the 90.5
cents level seen last on Jan. 14, if the year sets off at a
gallop.