UPDATE 1-British PM May to fire starting gun on Brexit
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds British, French media comment)
NEW YORK, June 5 The Australian dollar fell to its lowest in more than 1-1/2 years against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as traders smashed through an options barrier on the downside, a day after the Reserve Bank of Australia left the table open for more easing.
Traders said market participants broke through a barrier at US$0.9525. The low on the Aussie was posted at US$0.9509, its weakest level since October 2011. The Aussie dollar last traded at US$0.9526, down 1.3 percent.
On Tuesday, the RBA held rates steady at 2.75 percent, but said it could ease again.
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds British, French media comment)
WARSAW, March 29 Griffin Premium RE, part of Poland-focused Griffin Real Estate, said on Wednesday it set the final price in its initial public offering (IPO) at 5.7 zlotys per share, which values the offer at 508 million zlotys ($129.42 million).
TOKYO, March 29 Japan's Nikkei share average eked out small gains in choppy trade on Wednesday, but gains were limited as ex-dividend share price adjustments pressured the market and offset positive sentiment from strong U.S. shares overnight.