NEW YORK, Sept 11 The Australian dollar rose to a nearly three-week high versus a broadly struggling greenback on Tuesday, boosted by increased expectations the Federal Reserves will announce further easing measures this week to boost the U.S economy.

The Aussie dollar also traded past a key US$1.04 options barrier that had capped it the last few weeks. It traded as high as US$1.0442, its strongest level since Aug. 24, and was last at US$1.0440, up 1 percent.