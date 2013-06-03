BRIEF-Vanguard's former CEO Bogle says stocks are expensive - CNBC
* Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC - stocks are expensive; good time to raise capital
NEW YORK, June 3 The Australian and New Zealand dollars rallied more than 2 percent against the U.S. currency in midday trading on Monday, as the greenback came under broad pressure after weak U.S. manufacturing data.
The Australian dollar rose 2.1 percent to $0.9774, while the New Zealand dollar also gained 2.1 percent to $0.8101 .
OTTAWA, April 10 Canadian housing starts jumped in March to their highest level in nearly a decade on a sharp rise for multifamily buildings, defying expectations of a slowdown, data showed on Monday.