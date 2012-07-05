LONDON, July 5 The Australian dollar rose to a two-month high against the U.S. dollar on Thursday while the euro also gained briefly after China cut benchmark interest rates.

The Aussie rose to $1.0325, its highest level since early May, before dipping back to $1.0300.

The euro rose briefly to around $1.2527 before quickly retracing gains to last trade down 0.1 percent at $1.2507.

The announcement came at the same time as the Bank of England said it was implementing further quantitative easing.