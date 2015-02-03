BRIEF-Bank of Canada 25-day T-bill auction yields average 0.502 pct
May 11 Bank of Canada 25-day T-bill auction yields average 0.502 percent.
LONDON Feb 3 The Australian and New Zealand dollars sank further in early trade in Europe on Tuesday after a dramatic collapse following the Reserve Bank of Australia's surprise decision to cut interest rates.
In early European trade, the Aussie's fall reached 2 percent on the day at an almost 6-year low of $0.7635. The kiwi was down 1.5 percent at $0.7185, its lowest since early 2011. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by John Geddie)
May 11 Bank of Canada 25-day T-bill auction yields average 0.502 percent.
WASHINGTON, May 11 The International Monetary Fund's discussions on Greece's debt are ongoing and no deal has been reached, IMF spokesman William Murray said on Thursday.