SINGAPORE, July 11 The Australian dollar rose on Thursday after data showed a surprise increase in Australian employment in June, a result that may lessen the chances of the central bank lowering interest rates further in the near term.

The Australian dollar rose to as high as $0.9249 after the jobs data, from around $0.9221 beforehand. The Aussie dollar last stood at $0.9231, still below a two-week high of $0.9300 set earlier on Thursday.